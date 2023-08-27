Tropical Depression Ten is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week

Tropical Depression Ten is getting more organized and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Sunday, then a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Panhandle/Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday.

Thereafter, it's on track to weaken into a tropical storm by the end of the work week as it brushes by Georgia/Carolinas.

While the center of the storm will stay away from the local viewing area, impacts will be felt even outside of the center.

Deep tropical moisture moves in starting Monday and sticks around through Friday, so expect showers and storms each day.

The worst of the weather will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as the outermost rainbands associated with the tropical disturbance pushes into the area.

Embedded in some of the bands, we could see some strong - severe storms with tropical downpours, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

Winds are expected to pick up to 15-25MPH , gusts up to 30-35MPH on Tuesday and Thursday.

The strongest winds will occur on Wednesday with gusts up to 35-40MPH.

Hurricane Franklin is on track to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by the middle of the week.

This system will stay away from the United States, but could have impacts in Bermuda.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa where it has a low chance for tropical development over the next 7 days.