DeSantis to residents along tropical storm path: 'Be prepared'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Forida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a news conference Sunday afternoon, urged residents along the project path of Tropical Storm Idalia on the state's west coast to "be prepared."

He appeared spoke in Tallahassee on the state's response to Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to make landfall near the Panhandle/Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday.

DeSantis is back in Florida, returning from presidential campaigning in Iowa Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 of the state's 67 counties from Fort Myers to the Panhandle.

Tropical Depression 10 strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia in the latest National Hurricane Center advisory Sunday morning. It will move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days and is projected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall.

The governor said he expects the major impact to be in northwestern Florida. While the center of the storm will stay away from South Florida, impacts will be felt even outside of the center.

Starting Monday, linemen will be stationed in communities in the Tallahassee area.

Marion County and North Florida are going to get resources, DeSantis said.

But he said areas father south could feel the effects of the storn.

“If you’re in Tampa Bay or some of those areas, you could absolutely get impact,” DeSantis said. “Anyone on this Gulf, you should absolutely be very vigilant right now.”

He urged those who are power-dependent to go to a shelter because of the high likelihood of losing power.

With gas supplies possibly being in short supply, the situation in the Tampa area has been magnified by a contamination leak involving stations supplied by Cigo.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel.

Port of Tampa serves stations in the region north to Chieflan, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.

At the news conferrence, Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie said efforts were being made to curtail any effects from the contamination.

"Basically it was just human error they just they they put diesel in tanks that were supposed to be regular gas," DeSantis said. "Hopefully we don't have that many people that are affected by this Obviously if you have a tank of gas and it's it's 90% Regular and 10% Diesel the dilution is probably may not ruin your car but I mean if you put a whole tank of diesel and that's going to be a major major problem."

At this time, Citgo will not release the list of gas stations that received contaminated fuel.

If you suspect your car has fuel contamination, call the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-435-7352.

Florida emergency officials have urged residents to keep their vehicle gas tanks at least half-full in case they need to evacuate.

“This will ensure you can evacuate tens of miles inland to a safe location should the need arise,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on social media.

On Saturday, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state's price gouging hotline.

State law prohibits an "unconscionable increase in the price of essential commodities" during a state of emergency.

People can call 866-9NO-SCAM, visit MyFloridaLegal.com, or downloading the "No Scam app".