Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Depression 9 forms with Florida in expected path

The latest models push the system into the northern Caribbean Sea during the weekend and then towards Cuba and Florida early next week.
Posted at 5:20 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 06:36:14-04

Tropical Depression 9 has formed over the central Caribbean Sea. It's projected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Hermine sometime Friday.

The latest models push the system into the northern Caribbean Sea during the weekend and then towards Cuba and Florida early next week.

Tropical Depression 9 is currently projected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before reaching Florida.

At this point, everyone in South Florida is under the cone of uncertainty for Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Fiona 

  • Fiona currently passing just west of Bermuda as a Cat 4 storm
  • Hurricane warning issued for Bermuda 
  • Landfall likely in Eastern Nova Scotia tomorrow/Saturday as post-tropical storm but packing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall 

Tropical Storm Gaston

  • Tropical storm conditions in western Azores today and heavy rainfall 
  • Up to 2-6" 

Invest 99-L

  • Broad low in the eastern Atlantic 
  • Even if it does develop it will stay away from the U.S. 

Invest 90-L 

  • Near coast of Africa 
  • Tropical depression could form in the next day or so 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fiona swell comes more south, then a north swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019