Here's how you can stay prepared during hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we enter the busy stretch of the hurricane season, everyone should make sure they have their preparation plans in place if Florida is affected by a tropical system.

Only 39% of Americans have developed an emergency plan for a disaster and discussed it with their family, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Also, the CDC said that 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies in the event of a disaster.

Your emergency kit should include extra batteries, a flashlight, an extra cellphone charger, a first aid kit and personal documents.

Everyone should store enough food to feed everyone in their home for two weeks, according to the CDC. And remember, don't forget a can opener.

Choose foods that you eat regularly, don't need refrigeration, don't require preparation and require no cooking.

Everyone should have at least a three-day supply of water for each person in their home. A three-day supply equals one gallon of water per person, per day.

Also, you are advised to keep a two-week supply of medication and your vehicle's gas tank full.

Check out these hurricane hacks to help keep you prepared during storm season:

Fill the bathtub with water before the storm: If you lose your running water, you can use the water from the bathtub to flush waste down the toilet.



Turn refrigerator to coldest setting and crank the air conditioner: Power outage is very common with these strong storms, so make sure to keep things as cold as possible before the storm so it can remain cooler for longer.



Keep documents dry in dishwasher: If you're needing to keep paper documents dry, the dishwasher can serve as a waterproof safe during an emergency storm.



Stock up on cash: When the power goes out, ATMs and card readers will be useless. Take out enough cash for seven days to make sure you can purchase necessary items. Try to have a mix of small and large bills.



Buy plenty of gas: Gas could be hard to come by leading up to the storm. Buy as much gas as you think you'll need for the next week.



Charge electronic device: Charge all of your phones, tablets and laptops before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. Look into purchasing portable battery chargers so you can keep your electronics going much longer than one traditional charge. It's also a good idea to buy extra batteries for flashlights and other household electronics.