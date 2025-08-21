TROPICS: Hurricane Erin creates dangerous beach conditions for our area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Erin has max sustained winds at 105 mph, located 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The storm is continuing to gain latitude, moving north-northeast. This will bring it close enough to the Outer Banks and Bermuda, where tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect.

While there will be no direct wind or weather impacts to Florida, we will see large swells move in through the rest of the week, peaking on Thursday, and only fading a little each day through the weekend. Peak wave heights will be 6-8 feet and tides will be a little higher, too. Generally, the largest waves will be north, decreasing in height as you go south toward southern Palm Beach County. We could see some beach erosion, dangerous surf and rip currents, and dangerous boating around inlets and shoals. We have a High Surf advisory, a Small Craft Advisory and a high rip current risk.

WPTV

The entire east coast of the U.S., including Florida, will see large swells impact the coast through the weekend, with life-threatening rip currents and dangerous beach conditions through the weekend. Beachgoers should follow advice from lifeguards, local authorities, and beach warning flags.

Another tropical wave moving through the Atlantic has increasing chances for development this week or the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 70% chance as of Wednesday morning. It will continue to move across the tropical Atlantic and be north of the Caribbean islands around Friday before getting pulled northward. While it's still early, models are coming into agreement that this will go north as a weaker system.

Another wave around the Cabo Verde Islands has a lower chance of developing. It is farther south and has a few days to develop before conditions become unfavorable.

WPTV

It is a good time to review hurricane plans and make sure you're prepared as we head into the peak months of hurricane season.

