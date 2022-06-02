South Florida Water Management District prepares for potential impacts from Invest 91L

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officials in South Florida are making preparations for heavy rain associated with a tropical disturbance currently swirling in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Invest 91L, which are the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, could bring rain squalls, downpours and gusty winds starting Friday.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said Palm Beach County could see 4 to 7 inches of rain from the storm with the Treasure Coast receiving 2 to 4 inches.

As the storm moves toward the state, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) said they are preparing the regional water management system for potentially heavy rainfall.

NHC increasing to 90% chance. Impressive blow up of convection but displaced from center due to sheer. Still, forecast to strengthen as it moves toward south Florida. Heavy rains/flooding our main impact #flwx #florida #weather #invest91l pic.twitter.com/q8NrIbQBhd — James Wieland 🏄🏻‍♂️ (@SurfnWeatherman) June 2, 2022

Flood control in South Florida is a shared responsibility between the district, county and city governments, local drainage districts, HOAs, and residents.

"SFWMD is strongly encouraging all local governments and local drainage operators to proactively monitor the storm and prepare their systems," the district said in a written statement.

Officials with the district said they are taking the following proactive actions ahead of the tropical system: