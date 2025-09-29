Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast spared as Imelda brings heavy rain, wind to Dominican Republic, Bahamas

The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast were spared from the brunt of Tropical Storm Imelda, leaving South Florida mostly unaffected. But conditions were far more severe in the Caribbean.

WATCH BELOW: Imelda brings heavy rain to Bahamas, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic saw heavy rain and evacuations Friday.

The storm then moved north, dumping rain across the Bahamas on Sunday.

On the Bahamian island of Inagua, Tropical Storm Imelda's winds shook smaller trees and brought heavy downpours. Exuma reported localized flooding, with water pooling several inches deep on some roadways.

The storm also halted travel at Nassau's airport and cruise ports, stranding travelers.

"A lot of people got stuck here, but hotels were accommodating. We heard a lot of them gave free rooms because people were not able to fly out," said Deandrea Hamilton, a reporter with Magnetic Media.

WATCH BELOW: Imelda brings rough surf to South Florida

On Sunday, Bahamian leaders urged residents to seek shelter and avoid unnecessary movement.

"This is not a time for unnecessary movement or risk. If you are not in an emergency situation, please shelter in place," acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said during a Sunday news conference.

With September marking the peak of hurricane season, disaster experts are reminding families across the region to stay alert.

"I always say it's better to be safe than sorry. Always stay informed, always make sure you're prepared," said Dariana Molina, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross South Florida Region.