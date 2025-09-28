South Florida sees indirect impacts as Tropical Depression Nine strengthens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda today as it moves northward through the Bahamas. While a direct land impact is not anticipated for South Florida, the system will still influence our weather over the next couple of days.

Bands of showers and gusty squalls will move into the area today and Monday, especially along the east coast. Most of the rain will be manageable, but localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

Winds across land are not forecast to reach tropical storm force, but breezy conditions are expected, and occasional gusts may approach 25 to 30 miles per hour in heavier downpours.

The bigger concern will be at the coast and over the water. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Martin County through the Space Coast and a Tropical Storm Warning for the Atlantic waters, where seas will build quickly and may reach eight to eleven feet by Monday.

Rough surf, life-threatening rip currents, and the potential for beach erosion will be an issue for several days. Even if skies clear at times, dangerous conditions in the water will persist well beyond the storm’s closest approach.

As Imelda lifts northward, it is expected to strengthen further and could become a hurricane as early as Monday night or Tuesday while paralleling the Florida coastline.

The system will then make a sharper turn out to sea, keeping the core of the storm away from South Florida. By Tuesday, drier air is forecast to move into the region, rain chances will drop, and more typical late September weather will return.

Although the storm will be moving away, swells generated by both Imelda and distant Hurricane Humberto will keep coastal conditions dangerous through much of the week.

Rip currents and high surf are expected to remain a concern into next weekend, so extra caution will be needed for anyone planning beach or boating activities.

Stay with WPTV for continuing updates as Imelda strengthens and its track becomes more defined.