Okeechobee County declares state of emergency ahead of tropical threat

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropics forecast for the morning of Aug. 2, 2024.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County declared a state of emergency Friday as what's expected to become a tropical depression heads toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said Invest 97L could strengthen into a depression on Friday or Saturday over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.

Out of an abundance of caution, Okeechobee County said Friday it's declared a local state of emergency "to ensure any necessary resources can be made available in the event of a significant impact to our area."

County emergency officials said one to four inches of rainfall are expected in Okeechobee County this weekend, along with the potential for flooding.

Okeechobee County is currently not under any weather watches or warnings. No emergency shelters will be open as now, and no evacuations have been ordered. In addition, county offices are operating under normal hours.

