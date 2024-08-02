Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of potential landfall of Invest 97L

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency for parts of Florida ahead of potential landfall of Invest 97L.

The governor declared the following counties under a state of emergency:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring Invest 97L.

The tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas. The wave is expected to move west-northwestward near or over Cuba on Friday and then over the Straits of Florida Friday night or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend over Florida.

Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash flooding across Florida through the weekend.