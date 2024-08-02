Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tropical depression will form, headed for Florida this weekend

46381185-IR Tropics Loop.png
WPTV
46381185-IR Tropics Loop.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The wave is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development after that time, and a tropical
depression is likely to form this weekend over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today.

Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash flooding across Florida.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Some hope from the tropics, but not a certainty

James Wieland