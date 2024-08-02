Tropical depression will form, headed for Florida this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The wave is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development after that time, and a tropical

depression is likely to form this weekend over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today.

Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash flooding across Florida.