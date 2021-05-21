Watch
NHC says Subtropical Storm Ana likely to form soon, highlights second area for tropical development

An area of low pressure is expected to become Subtropical Storm Ana sometime today/Saturday.
Posted at 5:29 AM, May 21, 2021
An area of low pressure 500 ENE of Bermuda is expected to become Subtropical Storm Ana sometime today/Saturday and move close to Bermuda over the weekend where the Bermuda Weather Service has issued tropical storm watches.

Computer models show this system moving out to sea by next week, but is expected to produce some big swells for us starting Sunday afternoon.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The NHC also highlighting an area in the western Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development.

They're giving this area of low chance of formation over the next few days as the disturbance moving inland over NW gulf coast. Regardless of development, it is expected to bring heavy rain to SE TX and SW Louisiana.

