NOAA 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook: Active year expected but not a repeat of historic 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season begins in less than two weeks, and it looks like we can expect another active summer and fall.

That was the message from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday after releasing their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide

Forecasters predict around 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of those storms becoming hurricanes.

Out of those named storms, experts say three to five of those could become major hurricanes. This is defined as a hurricane rated Category 3, 4 and 5 packing maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

An average hurricane season sees about 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

MORE: Area of low pressure likely to develop into Subtropical Storm Ana

Researchers at Colorado State University released in April their annual predictions for the upcoming season, saying we can expect another above-average year.

Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said an above-average forecast could occur because of a lack of an El Niño, which helps to tears apart hurricanes.

NOAA released their 2021 Hurricane season outlook. An active year, but not a repeat of last year's numbers. #hurricaneseason pic.twitter.com/UURzaCtXDb — James Wieland (@SurfnWeatherman) May 20, 2021

Record year in 2020

Last year's hurricane season was the most active on record with 30 named storms and six hurricanes hitting the U.S.

Meteorologists have eliminated the use of Greek names, which were used last year.

If there are more than 21 named storms, they have instead come up with a supplemental list of names.

Coastal residents are reminded to prepare the same for every hurricane season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

Below are the official names for the 2021 hurricane season:



Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

Here is the 2021 supplemental list of hurricane names:

