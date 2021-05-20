Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

NOAA 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook: Active year expected but not a repeat of historic 2020

Forecasters predict around 13 to 20 named storms
items.[0].image.alt
NASA
Hurricane Isaac - August 28, 2012
Florida hurricanes over the years, from 1896 to Hurricane Matthew
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 13:45:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season begins in less than two weeks, and it looks like we can expect another active summer and fall.

That was the message from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday after releasing their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide

Forecasters predict around 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of those storms becoming hurricanes.

Out of those named storms, experts say three to five of those could become major hurricanes. This is defined as a hurricane rated Category 3, 4 and 5 packing maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

An average hurricane season sees about 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

MORE: Area of low pressure likely to develop into Subtropical Storm Ana

Researchers at Colorado State University released in April their annual predictions for the upcoming season, saying we can expect another above-average year.

Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said an above-average forecast could occur because of a lack of an El Niño, which helps to tears apart hurricanes.

Record year in 2020

Last year's hurricane season was the most active on record with 30 named storms and six hurricanes hitting the U.S.

Meteorologists have eliminated the use of Greek names, which were used last year.

If there are more than 21 named storms, they have instead come up with a supplemental list of names.

Coastal residents are reminded to prepare the same for every hurricane season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

Below are the official names for the 2021 hurricane season:

  • Ana
  • Bill
  • Claudette
  • Danny
  • Elsa
  • Fred
  • Grace
  • Henri
  • Ida
  • Julian
  • Kate
  • Larry
  • Mindy
  • Nicholas
  • Odette
  • Peter
  • Rose
  • Sam
  • Teresa
  • Victor
  • Wanda

Here is the 2021 supplemental list of hurricane names:

  • Adria
  • Braylen
  • Caridad
  • Deshawn
  • Emery
  • Foster
  • Gemma
  • Heath
  • Isla
  • Jacobus
  • Kenzie
  • Lucio
  • Makayla
  • Nolan
  • Orlanda
  • Pax
  • Ronin
  • Sophie
  • Tayshaun
  • Viviana
  • Will
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.