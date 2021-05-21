Florida to offer tax breaks on outdoor recreation supplies, live entertainment

PENSACOLA, Fla. — From storm and school supplies to outdoor recreation and sports equipment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a series of tax breaks for consumers.

Speaking at a Home Depot in Pensacola, DeSantis said Florida will hold its first-ever "Freedom Week" from July 4 through 10, during which time the following items will be exempt from sales tax:

Admission to events scheduled between July 1 and Dec. 31 including live music events, sporting events, movies, ballets, plays, music theaters, fairs, and festivals

Use or access to private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities

Entry to state parks and museums, including annual passes

Season tickets for things like music events, plays, and ballets

Retail sales of specified boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, and sports equipment

"We're proud of being a free state. We're proud of being open, and we want taxpayers to be able to benefit if they're participating in all these things," DeSantis said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Pensacola Home Depot

In addition, with the official start of hurricane season less than two weeks away, DeSantis announced the annual 10-day "Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday" will take place from May 28 through June 6.

During those dates, specific disaster preparedness items will be tax-free including:

Flashlights under $40

Tarps under $100

Batteries under $50

Coolers under $60

Generators up to $1,000

"Hurricane season is basically upon us," DeSantis said. "We're anticipating to it to be a relatively active season, and Floridians should just understand that this is something that we may have to deal with. So it's best to be prepared."

While the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will officially start on June 1, an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, as well as in the western Gulf of Mexico, are already showing signs of potential development.

Finally, DeSantis said Friday the annual 10-day "Back To School Tax Holiday" will take place from July 31 through Aug. 9 for certain clothing, school supplies, and the first $1,000 of personal computers and related accessories.