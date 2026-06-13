National Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance in Gulf for tropical development

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance in the Gulf that they are giving a 20 percent chance for tropical development in the next seven days.

A broad area of low pressure remains just offshore of eastern Mexico, producing disorganized, shower and thunderstorm activity.

The low is anticipated to move over eastern Mexico by Sunday however, the system could re-emerge in the northwestern Gulf on Tuesday or Wednesday near Texas.

The system will interact with a frontal boundary. Therefore, conditions are only marginally conducive for development.

Texas will have to monitor for the potential of heavy rainfall. It will not be a threat to Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

* Tropical formation chances in the next 48 hours are 10 percent

* Tropical formation chances in the next 7 days are 20 percent

The first named storm of the season will be Arthur.

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