Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ahead of a potential hurricane impacting Florida next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.
DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218 and requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.
The governor said this declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures.
Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a written statement. "We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."
Tropical Depression 9 has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the coming days. The governor sid he is urging Floridians and their families to begin preparing and ensuring their family emergency supply kit is ready and stocked with food, water and medicine.
"By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare," the statement said.
The following 24 Florida counties are under the state of emergency:
- Brevard
- Broward
- Charlotte
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lee
- Manatee
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Okeechobee
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- St. Lucie