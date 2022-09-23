Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ahead of a potential hurricane impacting Florida next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218 and requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

The governor said this declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures.

Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

Read the full executive order below:

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a written statement. "We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."