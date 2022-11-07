Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 34 Florida counties ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole.

A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph or higher — are possible within 36 hours.

DeSantis said he issued the emergency order in an abundance of caution so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Nicole gains in strength.

Read the full state of emergency order below:

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."

Counties under a State of Emergency include:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

Currently, the storm is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before it reaches the coast of Florida sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Regardless of intensity or exact path, residents are reminded to prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents and beach erosion. Wind gusts can be expected as soon as Tuesday.