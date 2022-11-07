Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activates price gouging hotline ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's attorney general on Monday activated the state's price gouging hotline ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The activation comes following Gov. Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration for 34 counties.

In areas covered by the state of emergency, Florida residents can report instances of severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm. Florida's price gouging law only applies to commodities and services essential to preparing for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

"As Subtropical System Nicole approaches the state, Floridians should make preparations now," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "If anyone suspects price gouging, report it to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, filing online at myfloridalegal.com or using our free No Scam reporting app."

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment needed as a direct result of the event.

A hurricane watch was issued for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Monday, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph or higher — are possible within 36 hours.