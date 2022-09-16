Fiona expected to strengthen into hurricane, remain east of Florida, most models show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week, but most forecast models continue to keep the system well east of Florida.

According to Friday's 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is located 135 miles east of Guadeloupe, moving west at 14 miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings are now in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among several other islands.

"We need to monitor this system. Not need to worry, but just monitor," said WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel.

The NHC said Fiona will to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night, then be near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday into Sunday. The storm will then approach the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Sunday night and early Monday.

Fiona will begin turning to west-northwest on Sunday and Sunday night.

The latest forecast track has the storm strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday — with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour — just north of Turks and Caicos.

Most forecast models keep the system to the east of Florida and many islands in the Bahamas next week.

"As it gets into the open Atlantic, some models want to take it pretty much due north, while others take it further to the west. So that's why we're waiting and we're watching," Wentzel said. "As we head into the next day or two, computer models will come into better agreement."

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Dominica

British Virgin Islands

Fiona is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, producing isolated flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could see 4 to 6 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across eastern Puerto Rico. Eastern Hispaniola could experience 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

If Fiona does strengthen into a hurricane, it will be the third of the season.