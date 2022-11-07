Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Subtropical Storm Nicole

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development.

Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.

St. Lucie County officials had a meeting Monday afternoon as they stay in contact with utility departments, the health department and the sheriff's office to formulate plans.

They're also staging cots at their shelters just in case they're needed.

Residents living in barrier islands like Hutchinson Island are keeping a close watch and said shelters are a plus if the storm heads their way.

Bobby Havlind has lived on the island for 25 years and lived through multiple tropical systems during that time.

"We didn't lose power with Matthew or any hurricane after that," Havlind said. "When you get hammered, you learn and that's how you rebuild the community and rebuild the infrastructure. ... I feel really secure."

No evacuation orders are in place as of Monday afternoon. However, emergency officials urge that it is a good time to familiarize yourself with your evacuation zone, if you live in one.

A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it nears the east coast of South Florida.