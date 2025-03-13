Sunshine and warm most of the day, then increasing clouds late

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday looks fantastic. After a cool start, temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Not as windy either.

Thursday evening way may see some clouds creep back in, and even a few isolated showers. Then we should clear out after 2am in time to see the full lunar eclipse.

Total lunar Eclipse info: The partial lunar eclipse will start at 1:09am, that where you will start to see a chunk taken out of the full moon, that will grow until totality which lasts from 2:26am-2:58am. This is when the moon will turn a reddish color, the "blood" moon. Then remaining partial eclipse will last through 4:47am. The last lunar eclipse was back in 2022, and the next one will be March 3rd, 2026.

Friday will continue warming but stay really pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity. Friday may have a few clouds around but rain chances will stay low. Friday night won't be as cool, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Over the weekend temperatures will be warm and more humid. Highs topping out in the mid 80s. Continued quiet with mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the southeast which will increase seas and rip currents at the beach, especially Sunday. Sunday will be the warmest, and most humid day, then a cold front comes Monday to cool us back to seasonal norms early next week.