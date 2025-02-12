Sunny & warm again, wind picking up a bit. Highs continued in the 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning a there is some areas of dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee county until 9am, and inland Palm Beach County until 8am. We will see that dissipate mid morning and skies will become mostly sunny to partly sunny today with warm temperatures in the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southeast.

Tonight mostly fair, some areas of patchy fog possible. Temps will be mild, In the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will heat up more as winds turn more south. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Humidity will be high also so it will feel more like the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny and we will have some scattered afternoon showers and storms. Mainly inland in the palm beaches but on the treasure coast they could drift back toward the coast in the evening.

Over the weekend, mostly to partly sunny skies and continued warm temps. Highs stay in the 80s Saturday, warmer on Sunday with the mid 80s and windy ahead of the next cold front.

Finally it looks like a cold front will move through early Monday morning bringing some relief from the heat, highs will drop into the 70s and the humidity will drop also Monday and Tuesday.

