Staying cloudy and wet again today, clearing Friday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cloudy, wet and cool weather sticks around into Thursday. highs will be in the low/mid 70s and not as windy.

Friday will start out cloudy, cold with a few coastal showers but then finally by Friday afternoon a push of drier air will clear some of the clouds out and we will see some sunshine by the end of the day. Temps will remain chilly though, with highs only in the low-mid 60s. It will turn windy also, especially along the coast.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for Morning of Jan. 23, 2025

Quite chilly Friday night/Saturday morning with lows dropping into the 30s to mid 40s. There could be some patchy frost west of the lake.

Chilly Saturday morning, sunny and a bit warmer Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and a chilly wind blowing.

By Sunday temps warm up even more, a seasonable mid 70s with a few clouds.

Next week looks pretty quiet at this point with warmer temps and more sunshine.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

