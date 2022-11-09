Showers, strong winds moving into South Florida, Treasure Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday morning, strong winds across the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and scattered showers pushing into the area from some of the outer rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Wednesday afternoon, tropical storm force winds over 40 miles per hour are expected as Nicole inches closer with on-and-off rain bands throughout the day, packing periods of heavy downpours and strong winds.

South Florida is under a level two of four threat for excessive rainfall.

Wednesday night, Nicole is expected to make landfall and hurricane conditions are possible as the storm moves onshore.

We could see some isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center is placing us under a level two of five threat for severe storms. Storm surge threat increasing into the overnight hours and as Nicole pushes onshore.

Active weather will continue through Thursday morning, then Nicole will start to pull away. Windy conditions with some scattered showers through the day Thursday, then slow clearing by the evening.

Friday, high temperatures in the mid 80s with a few showers and breezy conditions.

Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 80s with an isolated thunderstorm.

Sunday, a pleasant day in store with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and less humid.

Comfy weather for the start of next week. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mainly dry with some isolated showers.