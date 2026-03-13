Palm Beach County recounts 3 races after razor-thin margins

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, officials in Palm Beach County are recounting three tight races following Tuesday's elections.

The recounts are for the following races: Boca Raton mayoral election, South Palm Beach Town Council election and Lake Worth Beach charter referendum question.

The Palm Beach County Canvassing Board is conducting a "public logic and accuracy test, followed by the machine recount," which started at 10 a.m.

Both procedures are taking place at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Main Office.

According to Florida law, the county canvassing board is responsible for ordering machine recounts when the first set of unofficial election results shows that a candidate for office or a ballot question was defeated or eliminated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast in that contest.

Palm Beach County elections officials said the margin in the Boca Raton mayoral election was 0.01%. Results from Tuesday showed that six votes separated Andy Thomson and Mike Liebelson.

The margin in the South Palm Beach Town Council Election was 0.27%.

The margin in the Lake Worth Beach Charter Referendum Question was 0.00%.

"The machine recount consists of retabulating all ballots cast in the affected races using the voting system tabulators," the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections said in a statement. "The results of the machine recount will be included in the second set of unofficial election results."

According to Florida law, a manual recount must be ordered if the second set of unofficial results, following the machine recount, indicates that a candidate or ballot question was eliminated or defeated by one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) or less of the votes cast for that contest.

If ordered, the manual recount will take place immediately following the machine recount on Friday.

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