Scattered showers possible, heat index in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with a few stray showers brushing the coastline. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits, scattered showers, and storms possible through sunset. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, some rain near the coast in the morning, then showers and storms pushing inland for the afternoon hours. Highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend-early next week, drier air settles in with high pressure building. Some afternoon storms possible, but mainly around the lake. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Late next week, moisture increases ahead of a tropical wave, and rain chances go up. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tropics:



Potential Tropical Cyclone Two:

-No impacts to the U.S. -Will move west into the SW Caribbean Sea over next 24 hours where it has a brief period to strengthen before making landfall over Southern Nicaragua or Northern Costa Rica by late Friday then moving into the Eastern Pacific by Saturday

Area in Western Gulf of Mexico:

-2 day formation chance: 40% -5 day formation chance: 40%

-Heavy rain expected across parts of the Texas coast over next few days

Wave in Atlantic

-2 day formation chance: 10% -5 day formation chance: 10%

