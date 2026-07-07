Saharan dust to arrive: How it will affect our forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Morning sunshine will give way to building clouds as temperatures climb into the lower 90s. With tropical humidity in place, heat index values will reach between 100 and 105 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from early to mid-afternoon, with the greatest coverage inland before drifting toward the coast during the late afternoon and early evening. While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could produce brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40 to 50 mph, and localized street flooding. Skies will gradually clear after sunset, leaving warm, muggy conditions overnight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, temperatures remain in the Mid 90s with continued humid conditions. Hazy skies are possible at time. Daily afternoon storm chances will continue, BUT rain coverage will trend lower later in the week as drier air and some Saharan dust begin to filter into South Florida, allowing the heat to become even more intense.

WPTV

Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s across the area with feels-like temperatures approaching 110.

The dust may cause some throat irritation, and make it harder to breathe especially for those who have COPD or asthma.

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Keep an eye out for for brilliant sunrises and sunsets due to how the sunshine scatters the dust particles in the air.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.