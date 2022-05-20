Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and heavy rainfall for the AM commute. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, cloudy skies and showers and storms likely. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly dry to start, then showers and storms increasing later in the day.

Sunday, highs in the mid-upper 80s. More sunshine with scattered afternoon storms mainly inland.

Early next week, a little drier for Monday and Tuesday, then rain chances increase by mid-week. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.