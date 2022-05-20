Watch
Weather

Actions

Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding this afternoon

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, cloudy skies and showers and storms likely.
Posted at 5:53 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 05:53:26-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and heavy rainfall for the AM commute. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, cloudy skies and showers and storms likely. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly dry to start, then showers and storms increasing later in the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the mid-upper 80s. More sunshine with scattered afternoon storms mainly inland.

Early next week, a little drier for Monday and Tuesday, then rain chances increase by mid-week. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018