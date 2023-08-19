Watch Now
On-and-off showers today with possible isolated flooding

Jennifer Correa's WPTV 7 a.m. First Alert Weather Forecast
Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 10:59:56-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There will be on-and-off showers/storms today and it will be getting breezy.

Isolated minor flooding possible. Bulk of moisture remains more in southern areas down through the Keys.

Highs today: upper 80s

Tropics: Four areas we're watching. Three in the Atlantic with one bringing impacts to the Caribbean regardless of development. One area in the Gulf of Mexico with possible impacts to southern Texas. So far there is no threat to Florida.

