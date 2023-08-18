4 areas of possible tropical development in Atlantic Ocean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas that have the potential for tropical development.

Three are located in the Atlantic Ocean, with one being a tropical disturbance that could impact the Lesser Antilles, while the other two should remain over open waters.

The fourth area of concern is in the Gulf of Mexico, which is due to the tropical wave the area is getting this weekend. By early next week, the wave will makes it way through the Gulf. This is when it has a chance for development, although low. Regardless of development, it will track westward into parts of Texas or Mexico.

