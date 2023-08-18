Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

4 areas of possible tropical development in Atlantic Ocean

Trop Outlook for August 18 2023.PNG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Trop Outlook for August 18 2023.PNG
Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 06:09:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas that have the potential for tropical development.

Three are located in the Atlantic Ocean, with one being a tropical disturbance that could impact the Lesser Antilles, while the other two should remain over open waters.

The fourth area of concern is in the Gulf of Mexico, which is due to the tropical wave the area is getting this weekend. By early next week, the wave will makes it way through the Gulf. This is when it has a chance for development, although low. Regardless of development, it will track westward into parts of Texas or Mexico.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop possible over the weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019