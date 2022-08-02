NOAA to issue latest projections on high tide flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NOAA will issue Tuesday its annual analysis on high tide flooding and outlook for the U.S. amid the growing threat of climate change.

The agency said they will provide data that track changes in coastal high tide flooding that occurred from May 2021 to April 2022.

In addition, NOAA will release projections through May 2023 using national flooding thresholds at 97 NOAA tide gauges around the U.S.

High tide flooding, sometimes referred to as sunny day or nuisance flooding, is coastal flooding that can inundate roads and damage property. It is becoming increasingly common as sea levels rise.

Coastal areas of South Florida — including West Palm Beach and Delray Beach — are susceptible, often multiple times a year, to king tides. The high tides often flood roads and properties along the Intracoastal Waterway.

NOAA has released an outlook on coastal high tide flooding every year since 2014.

The agency will hold a media teleconference at 1 p.m.

Speakers will include the following experts: