Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

King tides, big swells cause flooding on West Palm Beach roads

Drivers urged not to drive through flooded roadways
items.[0].image.alt
Tim Frater
Flooding on Flagler Drive on Nov. 7, 2021
King tide flooding on Flagler Drive, Nov. 7, 2021
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 13:25:27-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — King tides and big swells caused flooding Sunday in West Palm Beach.

Experts say the flooding is occurring because of a strong storm off the Southeast coast combined with periodic higher tides.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed water over portions of Flagler Drive.

Some vehicles chose to turn around to avoid the water covering the road while others drove through it.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the National Weather Service in Miami advised drivers not to drive through flooded roadways.

The large swells also caused the William O. Lockhart Pier in Lake Worth Beach to be closed Sunday.

The high water levels are not only impacting West Palm Beach but other parts of the southeast U.S. as well.

Sunday morning's high tide reached 10.45 feet at Fort Pulaski, just east of Savannah, Georgia. It was the fourth-highest tide in the 85 years that the gauge has been in place.

The Sunday high tide in Charleston Harbor reached 8.51 feet, which is the 10th highest level in the century of recording at that site. The flooding closed a number of roads but did not cause major damage.

Meteorologists say it is happening more frequently with rising sea levels caused by global warming.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.