King tides, big swells cause flooding on West Palm Beach roads

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — King tides and big swells caused flooding Sunday in West Palm Beach.

Experts say the flooding is occurring because of a strong storm off the Southeast coast combined with periodic higher tides.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed water over portions of Flagler Drive.

Some vehicles chose to turn around to avoid the water covering the road while others drove through it.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the National Weather Service in Miami advised drivers not to drive through flooded roadways.

11/7 - More video out of Palm Beach County showing salt-water flooding over area roadways. Please don't drive through flooded roadways. https://t.co/fV1GZ4CUg1 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 7, 2021

The large swells also caused the William O. Lockhart Pier in Lake Worth Beach to be closed Sunday.

The high water levels are not only impacting West Palm Beach but other parts of the southeast U.S. as well.

11/7 - Minor salt-water flooding is currently ongoing across portions of Palm Beach County. Please be mindful if you are out and about near the coast today. https://t.co/A7nlggjoWd — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 7, 2021

Sunday morning's high tide reached 10.45 feet at Fort Pulaski, just east of Savannah, Georgia. It was the fourth-highest tide in the 85 years that the gauge has been in place.

The Sunday high tide in Charleston Harbor reached 8.51 feet, which is the 10th highest level in the century of recording at that site. The flooding closed a number of roads but did not cause major damage.

Meteorologists say it is happening more frequently with rising sea levels caused by global warming.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press