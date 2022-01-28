Martin County opening up cold-weather shelter Saturday, Sunday night

STUART, Fla. — The frigid weekend forecast has prompted officials in Martin County to open up a cold-weather shelter this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said Sunday morning's temperatures will be the coldest the area has seen since 2010.

Many areas will drop below freezing with the winds making it feel like the low 20s.

The cold weather shelter in Martin County will be located at the 10th Street Community Center located at 724 SE Tenth St. in Stuart.

The shelter will be open at the times below:

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., closing at 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30

Sunday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., closing at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31

Transportation pickup locations and times are below:

Indiantown Village Hall – 15516 SW Osceola St., Indiantown at 5 p.m.

LAHIA – 1760 SE Salerno Road, Stuart at 5:30 p.m.

Salvation Army – 821 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Stuart from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will include social distancing and optional masks at the shelter.