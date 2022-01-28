Foggy conditions for the morning drive, strong cold front arrives tonight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s and foggy conditions for the morning drive. The fog will lift by 9/10AM, then partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Increasing clouds ahead of a strong cold front. This could push in some stray showers throughout the night.

Tomorrow, some clouds to start, then quick sunshine through the afternoon. Morning temperatures down to the mid-upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s. Sunny and windy. A Freeze WATCH remains posted for St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties Saturday night - Sunday morning.

Sunday, morning temperatures down to the 20s-low 30s and with the wind it will feel even colder. More watches and warnings will most likely be issued ahead of the cold weather, but for now the NWS only issuing the Freeze WATCH for St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties through Sunday morning. For the afternoon, highs only in the mid-upper 50s.

Monday, morning lows in the 30s-low 40s and highs in the mid-upper 60s. Staying sunny.

Tuesday, a little warmer but still cold for us South Floridians. Morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Breezy and a few showers.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some showers and winds picking up.

