Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Low rain chances this weekend, but moisture returns next week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 25, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Aug. 25, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:41 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 06:09:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry air will continue to push into Florida from the northeast, keeping our rain chances on the lower end at roughly 20% to 30% through the weekend.

High temperatures will be seasonable in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Moisture makes a comeback next week as an area of low pressure, which could strengthen into a tropical cyclone early next week, moves into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

This one may affect areas from the Panhandle to the Big Bend of Florida.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is located north of the islands and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it lifts farther north. It could pose an issue for Bermuda

Remnants of Emily, located 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, could restrengthen as it moves north over the central Atlantic.

Meanwhile, a wave in the central Atlantic is in an area of marginally conducive conditions for additional development.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Northeast swell filling in

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019