Area to enter Gulf of Mexico, may strengthen into tropical system and impact Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cluster of thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula could strengthen into a tropical system over the coming days and bring heavy rain to South Florida next week.

The National Hurricane Center said the area has a 20% chance of development over the next two days and 70% chance over the next seven days.

"This one has the potential of affecting us as we head into the next couple of days," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Villanueva said the area of disturbed weather will move north into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and may affect areas from the Panhandle to the Big Bend of Florida.

"The European computer model, especially, does spin up a tropical system and then takes it up toward the Big Bend of Florida," Villanueva said.

Villanueva said next week could be "quite stormy here in South Florida," with our forecast calling for scattered thunderstorms and a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday, 60% on Wednesday, and 60% on Thursday.

"Rainfall potential, most of it for the Gulf coast, since that's where the bulk of the moisture will be. But here in South Florida, we could pick up some good rain starting the middle of next week," Villanueva said.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is located north of Hispaniola and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it lifts farther north, staying just to the west of Bermuda.

"It could become a Category 2 over the next couple of days with winds of 110 miles an hour. But then after that, it races up into the north Atlantic and dissipates," Villanueva said.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily, located 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, could restrengthen as it moves north over the central Atlantic.

Finally, a wave in the central Atlantic has a 20% chance of development over the next two days and 50% chance over the next seven days, but won't affect South Florida, according to Villanueva.