Isolated showers possible, but warm sunshine wins out

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weakening cold front is brushing South Florida this morning, but its impact will be limited. Most areas will stay dry, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, right on track for early January. Winds start out of the southwest this morning, then shift northwest this afternoon before turning back onshore this evening.

Any showers that do develop will be brief and light.

If skies cooperate, the next few nights offer a nice bonus for sky watchers. One of January’s annual meteor showers remains active, and with mostly dry weather expected, viewing conditions look favorable away from city lights.

High pressure quickly builds back in tonight and into the workweek, setting the stage for a gradual warming trend. Afternoon highs will climb into near 80 on Monday, with lower to middle 80s possible by midweek, especially inland.

Overnight lows will stay comfortable, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Beyond a few spotty coastal showers at times, the forecast stays quiet, dry, and warmer than average through much of the week. There are no strong cold fronts on the horizon anytime soon.