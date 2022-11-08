Watch Now
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 08, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations.

County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall’s Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Martin County leaders are asking residents to prepare for the possibility of Category 1 hurricane-force winds and the potential for storm surge water levels to rise by 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.