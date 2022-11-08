Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations.

County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall’s Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Martin County leaders are asking residents to prepare for the possibility of Category 1 hurricane-force winds and the potential for storm surge water levels to rise by 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.