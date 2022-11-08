Tropical Storm Nicole: Pam Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.
Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide
Shelters will open Wednesday at 7 a.m.
Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY
- Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter
- Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens
- Palm Beach Central High School
8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
- Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
- Lake Shore Middle School
425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade
- Pahokee Middle-Senior High
850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
- Special needs shelter
Treasure Coast Elementary
8955 85th St., Sebastian
- General population shelter
Freshman Learning Center
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
- Animal shelter
Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.