Tropical Storm Nicole: Pam Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm

WPTV
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 08, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.

Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

Shelters will open Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

  • Independence Middle School
    4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter
  • Palm Beach Gardens High School
    4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens
  • Palm Beach Central High School
    8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
  • Park Vista High School
    7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
  • Lake Shore Middle School
    425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade
  • Pahokee Middle-Senior High
    850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

  • Special needs shelter
    Treasure Coast Elementary
    8955 85th St., Sebastian
  • General population shelter
    Freshman Learning Center
    1507 19th St., Vero Beach
  • Animal shelter
    Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
    1507 19th St., Vero Beach

The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.