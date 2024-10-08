'This storm is a monster:' Indian River County urges residents to take shelter or get prepared

Indian River County Emergency Management gave an update on closures, shelters and preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton.
The county is currently under a hurricane warning.
Emergency officials said to prepare yourself for Category 1 storm conditions.
Shelters open at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and officials urged people in flood-prone area to seek refuge.
The general population shelters opening today:
Fellsmere Elementary School
Sebastian River Middle School
Oslo Middle School
Vero Beach High School Freshmen Learning Center
Special needs shelter opening tomorrow:
Treasure Coast Elementary
Hurricane
Hurricane warning for Indian River County as Milton closes in on Florida
Sheriff Keith Pearson said there have not been any mandatory evacuation orders yet. He added that bridges in the county are not closed yet.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide