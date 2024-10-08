Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

'This storm is a monster:' Indian River County urges residents to take shelter or get prepared

Indian River County Milton update
Indian River County/YouTube
Indian River County Milton update
Posted

Indian River County Emergency Management gave an update on closures, shelters and preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The county is currently under a hurricane warning.

Emergency officials said to prepare yourself for Category 1 storm conditions.

Shelters open at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and officials urged people in flood-prone area to seek refuge.

The general population shelters opening today:

Fellsmere Elementary School

Sebastian River Middle School

Oslo Middle School

Vero Beach High School Freshmen Learning Center

Special needs shelter opening tomorrow:

Treasure Coast Elementary

MILTON 2PM TRACK.jpg

Hurricane

Hurricane warning for Indian River County as Milton closes in on Florida

Matt Papaycik

Sheriff Keith Pearson said there have not been any mandatory evacuation orders yet. He added that bridges in the county are not closed yet.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.