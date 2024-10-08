Indian River County emergency management team monitoring supply chain, resources

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The local emergency management team announced that they are closely monitoring the supply chain and local resources. Currently, there is an ample supply of supplies and gas available ahead of the approaching storm.

In the event of a power outage, it is crucial to use generators safely. This means avoiding their use indoors or in a garage. Additionally, all beaches and parks will be closed starting Tuesday until Friday.

As for bridges, there are currently no plans to close them, but this could change if conditions worsen. Ryan Lloyd, the Indian River County Deputy Director of Emergency Services, mentioned that there are still many unknowns regarding the exact impact that the storm, named Milton, will have on the community.

Sheriff Eric Flowers urged everyone to remain calm and assured that while preparation is necessary, there is no need to panic.

Indian River County is also preparing for a potential influx of people evacuating from the west coast. The county has set up an information line for any questions or assistance, and the number is 772-226-4000.