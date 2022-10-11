Watch Now
Okeechobee County residents affected by Hurricane Ian now eligible for FEMA assistance

Debris removal continues throughout the county, officials say
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are being felt across Florida, including in Okeechobee County. Damage there is proving to be a difficult challenge for some residents more than a week after the storm.
Okeechobee County Hurricane Ian storm damage, Sept. 29, 2022
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that residents in Okeechobee County are now eligible for assistance after homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.

Strong winds from the storm downed trees and knocked out power for days in the county.

Officials in the county said Tuesday that debris removal is continuing throughout the area.

Okeechobee County Hurricane Ian storm damage, Sept. 29, 2022
Multiple mobile homes in Okeechobee County were damaged by Hurricane Ian's wrath.

Residents who were impacted can go to disasterassistance.gov to apply for assistance or call toll-free at 800-621-3362 to apply for help. The line is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The assistance includes the following:

  • Lodging expense reimbursement for hotel expenses; this is for uninsured or underinsured applicants who could not return to their home due to hurricane-related damage. Keep copies of receipts
  • Home repair/replacement assistance for disaster losses not already covered by another source
  • Rental assistance for alternative housing if you can no longer occupy your primary residence due to disaster-related damage
  • Personal property assistance to repair or replace essential, uninsured personal property damaged by Hurricane Ian
  • Transportation assistance for primary vehicles damaged by the disaster
  • Medical and dental assistance for uninsured medical and dental needs or losses caused by Hurricane Ian
  • Funeral Assistance related to a death attributed directly or indirectly as a result of the hurricane
