Okeechobee County residents affected by Hurricane Ian now eligible for FEMA assistance

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that residents in Okeechobee County are now eligible for assistance after homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.

Strong winds from the storm downed trees and knocked out power for days in the county.

Officials in the county said Tuesday that debris removal is continuing throughout the area.

WPTV Multiple mobile homes in Okeechobee County were damaged by Hurricane Ian's wrath.

Residents who were impacted can go to disasterassistance.gov to apply for assistance or call toll-free at 800-621-3362 to apply for help. The line is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The assistance includes the following: