Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power.

In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water.

Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time since Tuesday. She tells WPTV her concerns went far beyond have lights and a shower.

"What worried me the most is I had no water for the horses," Harty said. "Its just this great big huge weight lifted off of us. Showers, clean toilets, horses water. You try to prepare and put up enough water, and I had water sitting everywhere. But it just wasn't enough."

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Glades Electric, which services Okeechobee County, is reporting 342 people without power. In Highlands County there were just shy of 4,000 people without power.

Colleen says now that her power is back, she's shifting her focus to figuring out how she's going to clean up the large downed trees in her yard.