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Colorado State University predicts 'below-normal activity' during 2026 Atlantic hurricane season

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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Colorado State University (CSU) released its 2026 Atlantic hurricane forecast on Thursday, predicting "below-normal activity" for the upcoming season.

CSU says current weak La Niña conditions are likely to transition to El Niño in the coming months, developing into a moderate to strong El Niño during peak hurricane season, which will drive increased tropical Atlantic vertical wind shear.

The initial seasonal forecast predicts 13 named storms and 6 hurricanes — slightly below the averages of 14.4 storms and 7.2 hurricanes. CSU predicts 2 major hurricanes, below the average of 3.2.

"We are forecasting a below-average probability for major hurricane landfalls along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean," CSU said in its forecast. "As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season."

CSU's next updated forecast will be released on June 10.

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