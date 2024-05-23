NOAA predicts 'above average' hurricane season with 17 to 25 named storms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The trend of a predicting a very active hurricane season continued Thursday when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted an "above average" season.

NOAA — the official outlook for the federal government — is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms, eight to 13 hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

"The forecast for named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes is the highest NOAA has ever issued for the May outlook," said NOAA administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad.

An average hurricane season has approximately 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

NOAA said above average and record sea surface temperatures, below average vertical wind sheer, and weaker easterly trade winds will all likely contribute to our active season.

"This type of environment can be more conducive for tropical cyclone development," Spinrad said.

The tropical cyclone names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are the following:



Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Issac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

In April, Colorado State University predicted an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season with calling for 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

One month earlier, AccuWeather called this season's hurricane forecast "explosive," predicting as many as 20 to 25 named storms, four to seven of which could be major hurricanes.