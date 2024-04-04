Watch Now
Colorado State University predicts 'extremely active' Atlantic hurricane season

2024 forecast released Thursday calls for 23 named storms, 5 major hurricanes
AccuWeather officially forecasted an extremely active hurricane season, predicting as many as seven major hurricanes this year.
Hurricane season
Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 10:36:32-04

We could be in for an "extremely active" hurricane season, researchers at Colorado State University said Thursday.

The university released its annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast — considered one of the top predictors of hurricane season — calling for 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

An average hurricane season has approximately 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

"Current El Niño conditions are likely to transition to La Niña conditions this summer/fall, leading to hurricane-favorable wind shear conditions," Colorado State University said in its report.

In addition, CSU researchers said sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average for the upcoming hurricane season.

"A warmer-than-normal tropical Atlantic provides a more conducive dynamic and thermodynamic environment for hurricane formation and intensification," the university said.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will run from June 1 through Nov. 30.

