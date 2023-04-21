Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

WPTV First Alert Weather hurricane preparedness tour stops

WPTV Hurricane Preparedness Tour Sponsored by Florida Atlantic University
WPTV
WPTV Hurricane Preparedness Tour Sponsored by Florida Atlantic University
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 09:35:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV First Alert Weather is hitting the road.

From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast, WPTV is helping you prepare for hurricane season.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists will traverse the viewing area to spread their weather wisdom and help keep you informed as another hurricane season approaches.

RELATED: Sign up to become WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter

The first stop will be April 26 at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Here is a complete list of WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter training locations:

  • April 26: Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton
  • May 3: Heritage Center in Vero Beach
  • May 10: Elliott Museum in Stuart
  • May 17: Okeechobee County Public Library in Okeechobee
  • May 24: FAU's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce
  • May 31: FAU's John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.