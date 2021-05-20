Area of low pressure could become Subtropical Storm Ana

Watch
Hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, but things in the Atlantic are already heating up.
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 20, 2021
A non-tropical low has developed ESE of Bermuda and may become subtropical storm Ana by tomorrow. It has a 50% chance of formation over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

It might bring some heavy rains and gusty winds to Bermuda, but Sunday-Monday it pushes out to sea.

Forecasters at Colorado State University predict an "above-average" season with 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

A storm has developed before the official start of hurricane season every year since 2015.

