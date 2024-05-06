National Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off this week, focuses on different theme each day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season starts next month, and the WPTV First Alert Weather team wants you to be prepared.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs May 5-11 this week.

The week focuses each day on a different theme to help you and your family stay safe during hurricane season.

The best time to prepare for hurricanes is BEFORE hurricane season begins. Avoid having to rush through potentially life-saving preparations by waiting until it's too late.

The themes for each day this week are as follows:



Forecasters at both Colorado State and AccuWeather are predicting an extremely active season.

Researchers said sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are currently at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average this summer.

A La Niña pattern later this year could be in full swing at the peak of the Atlantic Basin season, possibly triggering an extremely active few months of tropical activity.

Hurricane season runs June 1-Nov. 30 with the peak of the season occurring between mid-August and late October.