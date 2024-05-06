Watch Now
National Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off this week, focuses on different theme each day

WPTV's Todd Wilson speaks with a research scientist at Colorado State University and WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle to discuss the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook.
Hurricane season
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 15:16:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season starts next month, and the WPTV First Alert Weather team wants you to be prepared.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs May 5-11 this week.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Guide

The week focuses each day on a different theme to help you and your family stay safe during hurricane season.

The themes for each day this week are as follows:

Scripps News

Forecasters predict a well-above-average Atlantic hurricane season

Evan Thomas
8:56 PM, Apr 04, 2024

Forecasters at both Colorado State and AccuWeather are predicting an extremely active season.

Researchers said sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are currently at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average this summer.

A La Niña pattern later this year could be in full swing at the peak of the Atlantic Basin season, possibly triggering an extremely active few months of tropical activity.

Hurricane season runs June 1-Nov. 30 with the peak of the season occurring between mid-August and late October.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.