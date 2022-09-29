Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado hit community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.

An aerial view from Chopper 5 showed that the storm ripped roofs off buildings and tossed cars on top of each other.

WPTV The roof of this building at Kings Point was partially removed as debris from the home is scattered in the grass.

"It was just debris everywhere. Cars were overturned. Even my car had some slight damage to it," Kings Point resident David Jones said.

Jones' home was so badly damaged that officials said it wasn't safe to live there anymore.

WPTV David Jones was among the Kings Point residents who had to be evacated after a tornado hit his home.

"I heard a big crack and that was it," Jones said. "They've determined that the building is uninhabitable, and I had to vacate, and now they won't let me back in."

In an act of charity, Fountainview in West Palm Beach is taking in some of those displaced Kings Point residents. They said it's part of their normal hurricane prep to prepare to accept evacuees.

WPTV Stephanie Horvath speaks about the services they are offering to the Kings Point residents who lost their homes in the tornado.

"We serve the elderly and the vulnerable population, so it's imperative that we step up to help these folks that otherwise wouldn't have access," Stephanie Horvath, executive director for Fountainview, said.

Those evacuees brought here will now be given a roof over the head, food and transportation for up to 60 days as they wait to see when they'll be able to return home.

"What else are you going to do?" Jones said. "I'm alive, she's alive and my dog's alive so that's it."