Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado hit community

'I had to vacate, and now they won't let me back in,' David Jones says
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in residents from Kings Point after a tornado hit the community Tuesday night.
Kings Point residents relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach
Posted at 9:51 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 22:15:42-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.

An aerial view from Chopper 5 showed that the storm ripped roofs off buildings and tossed cars on top of each other.

Roof of building partially removed at Kings Point, Sept. 28, 2022
The roof of this building at Kings Point was partially removed as debris from the home is scattered in the grass.

GALLERY: Chopper 5 view shows damage to Kings Point

"It was just debris everywhere. Cars were overturned. Even my car had some slight damage to it," Kings Point resident David Jones said.

Jones' home was so badly damaged that officials said it wasn't safe to live there anymore.

David Jones, Kings Point resident evacated after tornado on Sept. 27, 2022
David Jones was among the Kings Point residents who had to be evacated after a tornado hit his home.

"I heard a big crack and that was it," Jones said. "They've determined that the building is uninhabitable, and I had to vacate, and now they won't let me back in."

In an act of charity, Fountainview in West Palm Beach is taking in some of those displaced Kings Point residents. They said it's part of their normal hurricane prep to prepare to accept evacuees.

Stephanie Horvath, executive director for Fountainview
Stephanie Horvath speaks about the services they are offering to the Kings Point residents who lost their homes in the tornado.

"We serve the elderly and the vulnerable population, so it's imperative that we step up to help these folks that otherwise wouldn't have access," Stephanie Horvath, executive director for Fountainview, said.

Those evacuees brought here will now be given a roof over the head, food and transportation for up to 60 days as they wait to see when they'll be able to return home.

"What else are you going to do?" Jones said. "I'm alive, she's alive and my dog's alive so that's it."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian moving over the state

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.